Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Bangladesh and the Netherlands at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday:

Netherlands

V. Singh c Shakib b Taskin 3

M. O'Dowd c Tanzid b Shoriful 0

W. Barresi c Shakib b Mustafizur 41

C. Ackermann c Mustafizur b Shakib 15

S. Edwards c Mehidy b Mustafizur 68

B. de Leede c Mushfiqur b Taskin 17

S. Engelbrecht lbw b Mahedi 35

L. van Beek not out 23

S. Ahmad run out (Mahmudullah/Mushfiqur) 6

A. Dutt c Mehidy b Shoriful 9

P. van Meekeren lbw b Mahedi 0

Extras (b4, lb1, w7) 12

Total (all out, 50 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Singh), 2-4 (O'Dowd), 3-63 (Barresi), 4-63 (Ackermann), 5-107 (De Leede), 6-185 (Edwards), 7-185 (Engelbrecht), 8-194 (Ahmad), 9-212 (Dutt), 10-229 (Van Meekeren)

Bowling: Shoriful 10-0-51-2 (3w); Taskin 9-1-43-2 (1w); Shakib 10-1-37-1; Mehidy 4-0-17-0; Mustafizur 10-1-36-2 (1w); Mahedi 7-0-40-2 (1w)

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Edwards b Dutt 3

Tanzid Hasan c Edwards b van Beek 15

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Edwards b de Leede 35

Najmul Hossain Shanto c van Beek b van Meekeren 9

Shakib Al Hasan c Edwards b van Meekeren 5

Mushfiqur Rahim b van Meekeren 1

Mahmudullah c Dutt b de Leede 20

Mahedi Hasan run out (de Leede) 17

Taskin Ahmed c de Leede b van Meekeren 11

Mustafizur Rahman b Ackermann 20

Shoriful islam not out 0

Extras (w6) 6

Total (all out, 42.

2 overs) 142

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Das), 2-19 (Tanzid), 3-45 (Najmul), 4-63 (Shakib), 5-68 (Mehidy), 6-70 (Mushfiqur), 7-108 (Mahedi), 8-113 (Mahmudullah), 9-142 (Mustafizur), 10-142 (Taskin)

Bowling: Dutt 10-3-26-1; Van Beek 9-1-30-1 (4w); Ackermann 7-1-25-1; Van Meekeren 7.2-0-23-4 (2w); De Leede 7-0-25-2; Ahmad 2-0-13-0

result: Netherlands won by 87 runs

Toss: Netherlands

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)