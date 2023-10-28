Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V Netherlands World Cup Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Bangladesh and the Netherlands at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Bangladesh and the Netherlands at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday:

Netherlands

V. Singh c Shakib b Taskin 3

M. O'Dowd c Tanzid b Shoriful 0

W. Barresi c Shakib b Mustafizur 41

C. Ackermann c Mustafizur b Shakib 15

S. Edwards c Mehidy b Mustafizur 68

B. de Leede c Mushfiqur b Taskin 17

S. Engelbrecht lbw b Mahedi 35

L. van Beek not out 23

S. Ahmad run out (Mahmudullah/Mushfiqur) 6

A. Dutt c Mehidy b Shoriful 9

P. van Meekeren lbw b Mahedi 0

Extras (b4, lb1, w7) 12

Total (all out, 50 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Singh), 2-4 (O'Dowd), 3-63 (Barresi), 4-63 (Ackermann), 5-107 (De Leede), 6-185 (Edwards), 7-185 (Engelbrecht), 8-194 (Ahmad), 9-212 (Dutt), 10-229 (Van Meekeren)

Bowling: Shoriful 10-0-51-2 (3w); Taskin 9-1-43-2 (1w); Shakib 10-1-37-1; Mehidy 4-0-17-0; Mustafizur 10-1-36-2 (1w); Mahedi 7-0-40-2 (1w)

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Edwards b Dutt 3

Tanzid Hasan c Edwards b van Beek 15

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Edwards b de Leede 35

Najmul Hossain Shanto c van Beek b van Meekeren 9

Shakib Al Hasan c Edwards b van Meekeren 5

Mushfiqur Rahim b van Meekeren 1

Mahmudullah c Dutt b de Leede 20

Mahedi Hasan run out (de Leede) 17

Taskin Ahmed c de Leede b van Meekeren 11

Mustafizur Rahman b Ackermann 20

Shoriful islam not out 0

Extras (w6) 6

Total (all out, 42.

2 overs) 142

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Das), 2-19 (Tanzid), 3-45 (Najmul), 4-63 (Shakib), 5-68 (Mehidy), 6-70 (Mushfiqur), 7-108 (Mahedi), 8-113 (Mahmudullah), 9-142 (Mustafizur), 10-142 (Taskin)

Bowling: Dutt 10-3-26-1; Van Beek 9-1-30-1 (4w); Ackermann 7-1-25-1; Van Meekeren 7.2-0-23-4 (2w); De Leede 7-0-25-2; Ahmad 2-0-13-0

result: Netherlands won by 87 runs

Toss: Netherlands

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Van Netherlands Mahmudullah Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Kumar Dharmasena Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe Eden Gardens, Kolkata TV All P

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: ..

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: minister

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates cultural festival

6 minutes ago
 Black day observed to mark protest against unlawfu ..

Black day observed to mark protest against unlawful Indian occupation in Kashmir

6 minutes ago
 ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khybe ..

ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khyber

25 minutes ago
 Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: ..

Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: police

9 minutes ago
 Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

35 minutes ago
Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Pa ..

Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Palestine

28 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

9 minutes ago
 Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brent ..

Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brentford

9 minutes ago
 Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

9 minutes ago
 Compensation package to Winder dam affectees start ..

Compensation package to Winder dam affectees started

53 seconds ago
 UN chief criticizes Gaza bombardments, demands 'im ..

UN chief criticizes Gaza bombardments, demands 'immediate' ceasefire

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports