Cricket: India V England 2nd Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday:
India 1st innings (overnight 336-6, Y. Jaiswal 179, R. Ashwin 5)
Y. Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209
R. Sharma c Pope b Bashir 14
S. Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34
S. Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27
R. Patidar b Ahmed 32
A. Patel c Ahmed b Bashir 27
K.S. Bharat c Bashir b Ahmed 17
R. Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20
K. Yadav not out 8
J. Bumrah c Root b Ahmed 6
M. Kumar c Root b Bashir 0
Extras (lb1, nb1) 2
Total (all out, 112 overs) 396
Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Rohit), 2-89 (Gill), 3-179 (Iyer), 4-249 (Patidar), 5-301 (Axar), 6-330 (Bharat), 7-364 (Ashwin), 8-383 (Jaiswal), 9-395 (Bumrah), 10-396 (Kumar)
Bowling: Anderson 25-4-47-3 (nb1), Root 14-0-71-0, Hartley 18-2-74-1, Bashir 38-1-138-3, Ahmed 17-2-65-3
England 1st innings
Z. Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76
B. Duckett c Patidar b Kuldeep 21
O. Pope b Bumrah 23
J. Root c Gill b Bumrah 5
J.
Bairstow c Gill b Bumrah 25
B. Stokes b Bumrah 47
B. Foakes b Kuldeep 6
R. Ahmed c Gill b Kuldeep 6
T. Harley c Gill b Bumrah 21
J. Anderson lbw b Bumrah 6
S. Bashir not out 8
Extras (b7, lb1, nb1) 9
Total (all out, 55.5 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Duckett), 2-114 (Crawley), 3-123 (Root), 4-136 (Pope), 5-159 (Bairstow), 6-172 (Foakes), 7-182 (Ahmed), 8-229 (Stokes), 9-234 (Hartley), 10-253 (Anderson)
Bowling: Bumrah 15.5-5-45-6, Kumar 7-1-44-0 (nb1), Kuldeep 17-1-71-3, Ashwin 12-0-61-0, Axar 4-0-24-1
India 2nd innings
Y. Jaiswal not out 15
R. Sharma not out 13
Extras 0
Total (0 wickets, 5 overs) 28
Still to bat: S. Gill, R. Patidar, S. Iyer, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, A. Patel, J. Bumrah, M. Kumar, K. Yadav
Bowling: Anderson 2-0-6-0, Bashir 2-0-17-0, Ahmed 1-0-5-0
Toss: India
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
Recent Stories
20th Convocation of Isra University to be held on 4 Feb
Chairman JKSDMI expresses resolve to support Kashmiris' just struggle
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard
IPP leader stresses defeat of anti-development elements in polls
Harmony vital for society growth: Tahir Ashrafi
Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard
KDA bans entry of tourists in Naran after 5 feet of snowfall
Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaign ..
Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace, inter-religious harmony
Students of medical colleges should focus on new scientific inventions: Azad Kas ..
Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government
Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption' after deadly blast
More Stories From Sports
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard35 seconds ago
-
Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard26 minutes ago
-
India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup1 hour ago
-
Son magic takes S. Korea into Asian Cup semi-final with Jordan18 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup quarter-final results19 hours ago
-
Lookman goal takes Nigeria into AFCON semi-finals19 hours ago
-
Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asian Cup semi-final22 hours ago
-
Japan's Chiba fights nerves to triumph in women's Four Continents22 hours ago
-
ICC T20 WC online booking opens23 hours ago
-
Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis24 hours ago
-
Three-day derby starts at UAF24 hours ago
-
Mercedes chief holds no grudge against Hamilton over Ferrari move24 hours ago