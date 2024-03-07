Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Thursday:

England 1st innings

Z. Crawley b Yadav 79

B. Duckett c Gill b Yadav 27

O. Pope st Jurel b Yadav 11

J. Root lbw b Jadeja 26

J. Bairstow c Jurel b Yadav 29

B. Stokes lbw b Yadav 0

B. Foakes b Ashwin 24

T. Hartley c Padikkal b Ashwin 6

M. Wood c Rohit b Ashwin 0

S. Bashir not out 11

J. Anderson c Padikkal b Ashwin 0

Extras (b2, lb1, nb2) 5

Total (all out, 57.4 overs) 218

Fall of wickets: 1-64 (Duckett), 2-100 (Pope), 3-137 (Crawley), 4-175 (Bairstow), 5-175 (Root), 6-175 (Stokes), 7-183 (Hartley), 8-183 (Wood), 9-218 (Foakes), 10-218 (Anderson)

Bowling: Bumrah 13-2-51-0 (nb2), Siraj 8-1-24-0, Ashwin 11.

4-1-51-4, Yadav 15-1-72-5, Jadeja 10-2-17-1

India 1st innings

Y. Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57

R. Sharma not out 52

S. Gill not out 26

Extras 0

Total (1 wicket, 30 overs) 135

Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Jaiswal)

Still to bat: D. Padikkal, R. Jadeja, S. Khan, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, M. Siraj, J. Bumrah

Bowling: Anderson 4-1-4-0, Wood 3-0-21-0, Hartley 12-0-46-0, Bashir 11-2-64-1

Toss: England

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)