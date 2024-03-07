Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 5th Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Thursday:

England 1st innings

Z. Crawley b Yadav 79

B. Duckett c Gill b Yadav 27

O. Pope st Jurel b Yadav 11

J. Root lbw b Jadeja 26

J. Bairstow c Jurel b Yadav 29

B. Stokes lbw b Yadav 0

B. Foakes b Ashwin 24

T. Hartley c Padikkal b Ashwin 6

M. Wood c Rohit b Ashwin 0

S. Bashir not out 11

J. Anderson c Padikkal b Ashwin 0

Extras (b2, lb1, nb2) 5

Total (all out, 57.4 overs) 218

Fall of wickets: 1-64 (Duckett), 2-100 (Pope), 3-137 (Crawley), 4-175 (Bairstow), 5-175 (Root), 6-175 (Stokes), 7-183 (Hartley), 8-183 (Wood), 9-218 (Foakes), 10-218 (Anderson)

Bowling: Bumrah 13-2-51-0 (nb2), Siraj 8-1-24-0, Ashwin 11.

4-1-51-4, Yadav 15-1-72-5, Jadeja 10-2-17-1

India 1st innings

Y. Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57

R. Sharma not out 52

S. Gill not out 26

Extras 0

Total (1 wicket, 30 overs) 135

Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Jaiswal)

Still to bat: D. Padikkal, R. Jadeja, S. Khan, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, M. Siraj, J. Bumrah

Bowling: Anderson 4-1-4-0, Wood 3-0-21-0, Hartley 12-0-46-0, Bashir 11-2-64-1

Toss: England

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

India Anderson Kumar Dharmasena Rod Tucker Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe TV All

Recent Stories

English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

47 minutes ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

17 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

17 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports