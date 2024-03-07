Cricket: India V England 5th Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Thursday:
England 1st innings
Z. Crawley b Yadav 79
B. Duckett c Gill b Yadav 27
O. Pope st Jurel b Yadav 11
J. Root lbw b Jadeja 26
J. Bairstow c Jurel b Yadav 29
B. Stokes lbw b Yadav 0
B. Foakes b Ashwin 24
T. Hartley c Padikkal b Ashwin 6
M. Wood c Rohit b Ashwin 0
S. Bashir not out 11
J. Anderson c Padikkal b Ashwin 0
Extras (b2, lb1, nb2) 5
Total (all out, 57.4 overs) 218
Fall of wickets: 1-64 (Duckett), 2-100 (Pope), 3-137 (Crawley), 4-175 (Bairstow), 5-175 (Root), 6-175 (Stokes), 7-183 (Hartley), 8-183 (Wood), 9-218 (Foakes), 10-218 (Anderson)
Bowling: Bumrah 13-2-51-0 (nb2), Siraj 8-1-24-0, Ashwin 11.
4-1-51-4, Yadav 15-1-72-5, Jadeja 10-2-17-1
India 1st innings
Y. Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57
R. Sharma not out 52
S. Gill not out 26
Extras 0
Total (1 wicket, 30 overs) 135
Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Jaiswal)
Still to bat: D. Padikkal, R. Jadeja, S. Khan, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, M. Siraj, J. Bumrah
Bowling: Anderson 4-1-4-0, Wood 3-0-21-0, Hartley 12-0-46-0, Bashir 11-2-64-1
Toss: England
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
