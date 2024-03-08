Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Friday:

England 1st innings 218 (Z. Crawley 79; K. Yadav 5-72, R. Ashwin 4-51)

India 1st innings (overnight 135-1, R. Sharma 52, S. Gill 26)

Y. Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57

R. Sharma b Stokes 103

S. Gill b Anderson 110

D. Padikkal b Bashir 65

S. Khan c Root b Bashir 56

R. Jadeja lbw b Hartley 15

D. Jurel c Duckett b Bashir 15

R. Ashwin b Hartley 0

K.

Yadav not out 27

J. Bumrah not out 19

Extras (lb4, nb2) 6

Total (8 wickets, 120 overs) 473

Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Jaiswal), 2-275 (Rohit), 3-279 (Gill), 4-376 (Sarfaraz), 5-403 (Padikkal), 6-427 (Jurel), 7-427 (Jadeja), 8-428 (Ashwin)

Still to bat: M. Siraj

Bowling: Anderson 14-1-59-1 (nb1), Wood 15-1-89-0, Hartley 39-3-126-2, Bashir 44-5-170-4, Stokes 5-1-17-1 (nb1), Root 3-0-8-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)