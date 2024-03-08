Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 5th Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Friday:

England 1st innings 218 (Z. Crawley 79; K. Yadav 5-72, R. Ashwin 4-51)

India 1st innings (overnight 135-1, R. Sharma 52, S. Gill 26)

Y. Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57

R. Sharma b Stokes 103

S. Gill b Anderson 110

D. Padikkal b Bashir 65

S. Khan c Root b Bashir 56

R. Jadeja lbw b Hartley 15

D. Jurel c Duckett b Bashir 15

R. Ashwin b Hartley 0

K.

Yadav not out 27

J. Bumrah not out 19

Extras (lb4, nb2) 6

Total (8 wickets, 120 overs) 473

Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Jaiswal), 2-275 (Rohit), 3-279 (Gill), 4-376 (Sarfaraz), 5-403 (Padikkal), 6-427 (Jurel), 7-427 (Jadeja), 8-428 (Ashwin)

Still to bat: M. Siraj

Bowling: Anderson 14-1-59-1 (nb1), Wood 15-1-89-0, Hartley 39-3-126-2, Bashir 44-5-170-4, Stokes 5-1-17-1 (nb1), Root 3-0-8-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

India Anderson Kumar Dharmasena Rod Tucker Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe TV

Recent Stories

FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally man ..

FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally manufactured cars

1 minute ago
 TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming ..

TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products s ..

32 minutes ago
 Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental ..

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect

2 hours ago
 Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to ..

Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..

2 hours ago
 This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team ..

This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..

2 hours ago
 PCB to appoint permanent security officer for nati ..

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

3 hours ago
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

4 hours ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

4 hours ago
 International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

4 hours ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

6 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports