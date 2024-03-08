Cricket: India V England 5th Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala on Friday:
England 1st innings 218 (Z. Crawley 79; K. Yadav 5-72, R. Ashwin 4-51)
India 1st innings (overnight 135-1, R. Sharma 52, S. Gill 26)
Y. Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57
R. Sharma b Stokes 103
S. Gill b Anderson 110
D. Padikkal b Bashir 65
S. Khan c Root b Bashir 56
R. Jadeja lbw b Hartley 15
D. Jurel c Duckett b Bashir 15
R. Ashwin b Hartley 0
K.
Yadav not out 27
J. Bumrah not out 19
Extras (lb4, nb2) 6
Total (8 wickets, 120 overs) 473
Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Jaiswal), 2-275 (Rohit), 3-279 (Gill), 4-376 (Sarfaraz), 5-403 (Padikkal), 6-427 (Jurel), 7-427 (Jadeja), 8-428 (Ashwin)
Still to bat: M. Siraj
Bowling: Anderson 14-1-59-1 (nb1), Wood 15-1-89-0, Hartley 39-3-126-2, Bashir 44-5-170-4, Stokes 5-1-17-1 (nb1), Root 3-0-8-0
Toss: England
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
