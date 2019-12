Brief scores at tea on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Friday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief scores at tea on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa, first innings, 284 (Q de Kock 95; S.

Broad 4-58, S Curran 4-58).

England, first innings, 157-6 (J. Denly 50, B. Stokes 35; V. Philander 2-5, A. Nortje 2-47).

Match situation: England trail by 127 runs with four wickets remaining in the first innings.

Toss: England