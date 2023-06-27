Open Menu

Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six Fixtures

Muhammad Rameez Published June 27, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six fixtures

Fixtures for the Super Six Stage of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe, with the top two teams qualifying for the World Cup in India in October and November (all matches start at 0700 GMT)

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Fixtures for the Super Six Stage of ICC Men's cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe, with the top two teams qualifying for the World Cup in India in October and November (all matches start at 0700 GMT): June 29: Zimbabwe v Oman - Queen's sports Club, Bulawayo June 30: Sri Lanka v Netherlands - Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo July 1: Scotland v West Indies - Harare Sports Club July 2: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka - Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo July 3: Netherlands v Oman - Harare Sports Club July 4: Zimbabwe v Scotland - Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo July 5: West Indies v Oman - Harare Sports Club July 6: Scotland v Netherlands - Queen's Sports Club, BulawayoJuly 7: Sri Lanka v West Indies - Harare Sports ClubJuly 9: Final - Harare Sports Club

