Cricket: Zimbabwe v India 1st ODI score

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first one-day international between Zimbabwe and India on Thursday: At Harare Zimbabwe 189, 40.3 overs (R. Chakabva 35, R.

Ngarava 34, B. Evans 33 not out; Axar Patel 3-24, Deepak Chahar 3-27, Prasidh Krishna 3-50) v India 192-0, 30.5 overs (Shubman Gill 82 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 81 not out) Toss: IndiaResult: India won by 10 wicketsSeries: India lead 1-0 after first of three matches