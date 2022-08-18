UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Zimbabwe V India 1st ODI Score

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 18, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v India 1st ODI score

Brief scores from the first one-day international between Zimbabwe and India on Thursday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first one-day international between Zimbabwe and India on Thursday: At Harare Zimbabwe 189, 40.3 overs (R. Chakabva 35, R.

Ngarava 34, B. Evans 33 not out; Axar Patel 3-24, Deepak Chahar 3-27, Prasidh Krishna 3-50) v India 192-0, 30.5 overs (Shubman Gill 82 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 81 not out) Toss: IndiaResult: India won by 10 wicketsSeries: India lead 1-0 after first of three matches

Related Topics

India Lead Harare Zimbabwe Deepak Chahar From

Recent Stories

Two die, four Injured in rain related incidents

Two die, four Injured in rain related incidents

2 minutes ago
 Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due ..

Switzerland to Tap Into Strategic Oil Reserves Due to Hampered Deliveries - Gov' ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany Faces Rising Child Poverty Due to Inflatio ..

Germany Faces Rising Child Poverty Due to Inflation - Family Affairs Minister

2 minutes ago
 Mirpur Police arrest 4 outlaws involved in Dadayal ..

Mirpur Police arrest 4 outlaws involved in Dadayal dacoity incident

2 minutes ago
 New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

47 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.