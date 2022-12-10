Croatia Defeat Brazil in Penalty Shootout, Advance to Semifinals of FIFA World Cup

The Croatian national football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the quarterfinal of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Croatian national football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the quarterfinal of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout.

The main time of the match, held at the education City Stadium, ended with the score 0-0.

In the extra time, Neymar scored for Brazil in the 105+1st minute, while Bruno Petkovic scored a late equalizer in the 117th minute. The Croatians the won the penalty shoot-out 4-2.

In the semifinals, Croatia will face the winner of the Netherlands-Argentina match, which will take place later on Friday, beginning at 22:00 Moscow time. The semifinal will take place on December 13.