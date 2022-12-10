- Home
Croatia Defeat Brazil In Penalty Shootout, Advance To Semifinals Of FIFA World Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2022 | 01:02 AM
The Croatian national football team defeated the Brazilian squad in the quarterfinal of the World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout
The main time of the match, held at the education City Stadium, ended with the score 0-0.
In the extra time, Neymar scored for Brazil in the 105+1st minute, while Bruno Petkovic scored a late equalizer in the 117th minute. The Croatians the won the penalty shoot-out 4-2.
In the semifinals, Croatia will face the winner of the Netherlands-Argentina match, which will take place later on Friday, beginning at 22:00 Moscow time. The semifinal will take place on December 13.