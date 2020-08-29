Cycling: Records to beat at the Tour de France

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :These are records to beat at the Tour de France, which starts in Nice on Saturday: - Greatest number of Tour de France wins: Five by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain. (Lance Armstrong won seven but was later stripped of all of them).

- Greatest number of stage victories: 34 Eddie by Merckx - Greatest number of yellow jersey wearers: Eight in 1958 and 1987 - Most days in yellow: 97 by Eddy Merckx - Most top three finishes: Eight by Raymond Poulidor (three second places and five third places) in 14 competitions between 1962-1976 - Greatest win margin (since 1947): 28min 17sec by Fausto Coppi in 1952 - Smallest win margin: 8sec (Greg LeMond over Laurent Fignon in 1989) - Greatest number of green jersey wins (points): Seven by Peter Sagan - Greatest number of polka dot jersey wins (mountains): Seven by Richard Virenque - Longest solo break: 253km by Albert Bourlon in 1947 - Biggest time gap on a stage win: 22min 50sec by Jose Luis Viejo in 1976 - Fastest time-trial average speed: 55.

446km/h by Rohan Dennis in 2015 over 13.8km - Fastest team time-trial: 57.841km/h by Orica in 2013 over 25km - Fastest average speed for a stage win: 50.355 km/h by Mario Cipollini in 1999 over 194.5 km - Fastest average speed of an entire Tour de France: 41.654 km/h by Lance Armstrong in 2005, later downgraded - Oldest winner: Firmin Lambot (36 years, four months and nine days) in 1922 - Youngest winner: Henri Cornet (19 years, 11 months and 20 days) in 1904 - Oldest stage winner: Pino Cerami (41 years 3 months and 3 days) in 1963 - Youngest stage winner: Fabio Battesini (19 years, four months and 13 days) in 1931 - Most Tour de France participations: 17 by George Hincapie (between 1996-2012), Stuart O'Grady (1997-2013), Jens Voigt (1998-2014) and Sylvain Chavanel (2001-2017) afp