Denmark 'unit' rides wave of emotion into Wales last-16 clash

Denmark is a nation united behind its football team after they charged into the Euro 2020 knockouts on a cathartic night in Copenhagen which sets them up well for the rest of the tournament

Denmark is a nation united behind its football team after they charged into the Euro 2020 knockouts on a cathartic night in Copenhagen which sets them up well for the rest of the tournament.

Considered by many a dark horse before the Euro started thanks to a squad packed with talent, Denmark will face Wales in the last 16 and on the evidence of Monday's thrilling 4-1 thumping of Russia will be favourites to make the last eight.

Before the tournament started, coach Kasper Hjulmand said he wanted his side to "dare to dream" of going all the way as in 1992, and on Monday their resolve shone through after a rough fortnight in which the players had to deal with seeing teammate Christian Eriksen nearly die on the pitch.

Asked how he managed to hold things together for the team after they secured a spot in the next round, Hjulmand said: "I have a great team around me, great staff, great people around me, great players.

" "I think the only way I can tell it is we are a unit. It's not one person, it's not me or anything else, it's a unit," he added.

"We're backing each other up and that is the best within Denmark I think, the best values we can show that we stand united, we are helping each other."Having lost their first two matches in the aftermath of Eriksen's sudden cardiac arrest midway through their opener against Finland, the Danes came into Monday's match with their tournament status in danger.

They needed eventual Group B winners Belgium to beat Finland and a win by two goals or more -- or a single-goal win by any other score than 1-0 -- over the Russians.

