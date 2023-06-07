DG, SBP meets representatives of 15 sports associations to chalk out joint sports strategy

Continuing the interaction with provincial sports associations, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail had a second meet up with presidents and secretaries of 15 more sports associations of the province here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Continuing the interaction with provincial sports associations, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail had a second meet up with presidents and secretaries of 15 more sports associations of the province here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Besides having firsthand knowledge of different issues of provincial sports associations, the basic purpose of these meetings is to chalk out a compact plan based on collaborative endeavours for the growth of sports trends among the younger generation of the province.

Addressing the meeting Dr Asif Tufail said that sports associations are important stakeholders and they have a key role to play for tracing fresh talented players and promotion of sports among the younger generation. He directed the sports associations to share their respective annual sports Calendar activities with Sports board Punjab so that a better sports strategy could be carved out.

He said that Sports Board Punjab will take every possible measure for the welfare of talented athletes of the province. "Among other initiatives, we are going to introduce stipends for talented athletes. Definitely, this move will motivate the male and female players to win medals in national and international sports competitions".

DG, SBP asked the sports associations to highlight their issues so that they could be resolved properly and timely. "There is great need to form a combined sports strategy for scripting better results in future national and international sports events," he added.

Dr Asif Tufail also spoke against the parallel sports bodies saying that this kind of trend caused a massive damage to the sports community particularly the talented athletes of the country.

"We are planning to build a top class shooting range where shooting players can polish their shooting skills in preparation of national and international shooting events," he elaborated.

He urged the representatives of the sports associations to take solid steps to bring the young generation into the grounds. "In the present internet era, it is no less than a challenge to convince our youth to take part in competitive sports activities". He said that medal winners of 34th National Games will be encouraged shortly at a reception.

After the meeting, a question-answer session was also conducted in which representatives of the sports associations asked different questions regarding their multiple issues.

The presidents and secretaries of 15 sports associations including Mohammad Ishfaq of Punjab Modern Pentathlon Association, Mohammad Kishwar of Punjab Muay Thai Association, Maj Kashif of Punjab Golf Association, Shahzad Asghar of Punjab Rugby Association, Hafiz Imran Butt and Javed Asghar of Punjab Weightlifting Association, M Jameel of Punjab Tug-of-War Association, Malik Iftikhar of Punjab Wushu Association, Prof Imtiaz of Punjab Rowing Association, Rana Zahid of Punjab Kick Boxing Association, Kanwar Khan of Punjab Netball Association, Mian Ijaz Ahmed of Punjab Touchball Association, Syed Usman Ali and Amir Shahzad Butt of Punjab Rifle Shooting Association, Mohammad Sarwar and Ghulam Abbas of Punjab Blind Sports Association and representatives of other sports associations attended the meeting.