Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registrations for Dubai Womenâ€™s Triathlon

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th January, 2022) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of registrations for the 5th Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is scheduled to take place on March 12.

The Dubai Women’s Triathlon is oganised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with hosts Dubai Ladies Club, and the event is open to ladies of all nationalities aged 15 and above.

Registration for the 2022 Dubai Women’s Triathlon is open now and those interested in taking part can register through Dubai Sports Council’s official website, www.dubaisc.ae.

Participants can choose from three categories: Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km cycling and 2.5km run), Sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the Olympic Standard course (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run).

The swim leg of the triathlon will take place at the Dubai Ladies Club, in the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, while flat and fast bike route will take participants along the Jumeirah Beach Road, while the run will take place along the Dubai Canal, offering participants some of the most iconic views in Dubai.

The Organising Committee has invited ladies of all age and nationalities to participate in the Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is a unique opportunity for them to experience the thrills of competition and challenge the limits of their physical endurance in complete privacy.

The organisers have assured participants of complete privacy and freedom to compete in an atmosphere that confirms to the customs and traditions in the UAE.

Like every year, Dubai Ladies Club will host the Triathlon and all COVID-19 preventative measures will be in place. Staggered start times and social distancing rules will apply.

The Dubai Women’s Triathlon was the first ladies-only event of its kind in the Middle East when it launched in 2017, and it has witnessed an impressive year-on-year growth since, thanks to the unwavering support it has received from both participants and the authorities.

