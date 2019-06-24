UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies Programme Commences

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 06:59 PM

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commences

A Pakistan Cricket Board funded eight-week Regional U19 Academies activities, as part of a robust National Cricket Academies Programme 2019-2020, kicked-off today at 14 different regions of the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) A Pakistan Cricket Board funded eight-week Regional U19 Academies activities, as part of a robust National Cricket Academies Programme 2019-2020, kicked-off today at 14 different regions of the country.

A total of 320 teenage cricketers, 20 from each of the 16 regions, are taking part in the programme that has been designed keeping in mind future pathways and better career opportunities, including potential selections in the upcoming PCB U19 and first-class tournaments, as well as the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

The regional cricketers were selected earlier this year and the 20-player groups also comprise players from all the districts who had been invited for open trails in their respective regions.

While Karachi and Multan are also housing cricketers from Larkana and Dera Murad Jamali, respectively, other regions hosting the academies include Abbottabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

PCB Director – Academies, Mudassar Nazar, said: “The academies are our nurseries that produce raw talent which we can nurture and improve. The main emphasis of the all the qualified coaches over the next eight weeks will be to improve the fitness, technical, tactical and mental skill competencies of these youngsters keeping in view the upcoming season and opportunities that lay ahead.

Venues for the U19 Academies programme 2019-2020:

Region

City

Ground/Venue

Karachi

Karachi

Hanif Muhammad HPCC

Larkana

Hanif Muhammad HPCC

Multan

Multan

Inzamam-Ul-Haq HPCC

Dera Murad Jamali

Inzamam-Ul-Haq HPCC

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Niaz Stadium

Quetta

Quetta

Bugti Stadium

Abbottabad

Abbottabad

Abbottabad Stadium

Lahore

Lahore

LCCA Cricket Ground

Islamabad

Islamabad

Diamond Ground

Faisalabad

Faisalabad

Iqbal Stadium

Sialkot

Sialkot

Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

KRL Cricket Ground

AJK

Mirpur

AJK Stadium

Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur

Dring Stadium

Peshawar

Peshawar

Hayatabad Sports Complex

FATA

Islamabad

Marghzar Cricket Ground

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar World Quetta ICC Sports FATA Abbottabad PCB Hyderabad Rawalpindi Larkana Sialkot Dera Murad Jamali Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2020 All From Housing

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler directs Tourism and Antiquities Departme ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports wins CIPS procurement award

46 minutes ago

New defence and technology facility opens at Tawaz ..

1 hour ago

Xinjiang Education, Training Centers contribute to ..

4 minutes ago

Patrushev to Discuss at US-Russia-Israel Security ..

9 minutes ago

KP Minister distributes 16 minerals lease offer le ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.