Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commences

A Pakistan Cricket Board funded eight-week Regional U19 Academies activities, as part of a robust National Cricket Academies Programme 2019-2020, kicked-off today at 14 different regions of the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) A Pakistan Cricket Board funded eight-week Regional U19 Academies activities, as part of a robust National Cricket Academies Programme 2019-2020, kicked-off today at 14 different regions of the country.

A total of 320 teenage cricketers, 20 from each of the 16 regions, are taking part in the programme that has been designed keeping in mind future pathways and better career opportunities, including potential selections in the upcoming PCB U19 and first-class tournaments, as well as the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

The regional cricketers were selected earlier this year and the 20-player groups also comprise players from all the districts who had been invited for open trails in their respective regions.

While Karachi and Multan are also housing cricketers from Larkana and Dera Murad Jamali, respectively, other regions hosting the academies include Abbottabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

PCB Director – Academies, Mudassar Nazar, said: “The academies are our nurseries that produce raw talent which we can nurture and improve. The main emphasis of the all the qualified coaches over the next eight weeks will be to improve the fitness, technical, tactical and mental skill competencies of these youngsters keeping in view the upcoming season and opportunities that lay ahead.

”

Venues for the U19 Academies programme 2019-2020:

Region

City

Ground/Venue

Karachi

Karachi

Hanif Muhammad HPCC

Larkana

Hanif Muhammad HPCC

Multan

Multan

Inzamam-Ul-Haq HPCC

Dera Murad Jamali

Inzamam-Ul-Haq HPCC

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Niaz Stadium

Quetta

Quetta

Bugti Stadium

Abbottabad

Abbottabad

Abbottabad Stadium

Lahore

Lahore

LCCA Cricket Ground

Islamabad

Islamabad

Diamond Ground

Faisalabad

Faisalabad

Iqbal Stadium

Sialkot

Sialkot

Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

KRL Cricket Ground

AJK

Mirpur

AJK Stadium

Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur

Dring Stadium

Peshawar

Peshawar

Hayatabad Sports Complex

FATA

Islamabad

Marghzar Cricket Ground