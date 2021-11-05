England rugby captain Farrell tests positive for Covid-19 - RFU

England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this weekend's match against Tonga at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union said Friday

London, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this weekend's match against Tonga at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union said Friday.

A statement from the English game's governing body said Farrell would miss Friday's training session and remain in isolation before undergoing further tests.

A spokeswoman for the RFU said it was too soon to say if Farrell had been ruled out of Saturday's match.