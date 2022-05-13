UrduPoint.com

Ex-world Champion Amir Khan Retires From Boxing

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Former world champion Amir Khan announced on Friday he was retiring from boxing after a 17-year professional career

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Former world champion Amir Khan announced on Friday he was retiring from boxing after a 17-year professional career.

The 35-year-old British fighter, who became a unified world champion at light-welterweight, hangs up his gloves with a record of 34 wins from his 40 fights.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist, who also challenged for world titles at welterweight and middleweight, won the first 18 contests of his pro career, becoming one of the finest British boxers of his era.

Khan's career ended in defeat when he was stopped in the sixth round of his grudge match against long-time rival and compatriot Kell Brook in Manchester in February.

Brook announced his own retirement last week.

