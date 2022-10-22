UrduPoint.com

Fatima Sana Returns To National Side For Series Against Ireland

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Right-arm fast Fatima Sana returns to the national side for the three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series against Ireland scheduled to take place here from 4 to 16 November.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 and will be played from 4-9 November at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The 20-year old Fatima was ruled out of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup held earlier this month in Sylhet, Bangladesh after she twisted her ankle playing for Barbados Royals Women in the Caribbean Premier League.

Fatima replaces Diana Baig in both squads, as the latter is not part of the series due to a shoulder injury she sustained while playing in the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the 15-player T20I squad unveiled by national women team's chief selector Asmavia Iqbal also includes Javeria Khan. Javeria last featured for Pakistan in the shortest format was in July 2021 against the West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The squads were finalised after deliberations amongst Asmavia Iqbal, interim head coach Saleem Jaffer and captain Bismah Maroof.

There are only two changes in the T20I squad that featured in the recently concluded ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup and three changes in the ODI squad that played against Sri Lanka in Karachi in June this year.

The players who missed out in the ODI squad are Anam Amin, Gull Feroza and Diana Baig (due to injury).

Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz and Umm-e-Hani come in as their replacements. In the T20Is, Javeria Khan comes in place of Sidra Nawaz.

Pakistan ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Umm-e-Hani Reserve players: Ayesha Naseem and Tuba Hassan Pakistan T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Tuba Hassan Reserve players: Ghulam Fatima, Sidra Nawaz and Umm-e-Hani Chief Selector Asmavia Iqbal said on Saturday: "I want to congratulate all the players selected for the upcoming home series against Ireland.

The team performed well in the recent ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup and so we have not made many changes as we want a well-balanced and settled squad ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup taking place next year.

"Fatima Sana's comeback in the side will strengthen the fast bowling department after the team will be without their experienced pacer Diana Baig. I am sure the players will step up and perform, as important ICC Women's Championship points will be up for grabs for direct qualification to the next ODI World Cup." "The experienced Javeria Khan has been included in the T20I squad, to boost the side's batting and her presence at the top of the order will provide stability." Both ODI and T20I squads will undergo a four-day camp in Lahore after their arrival in the team hotel on 25 October. The squads will have fielding and net sessions on 26 and 28 October at the NHPC and LCCA Ground, while they will feature in two intra-squad (50-over) practice games at the LCCA Ground on 27 and 29 October, respectively.

Player support personnel: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach and interim head coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (analyst), Rifat Gill (physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Nazir Ahmed (media manager), Hafiz Suliman (team doctor) and Kiran Ahazadi (team masseur).

Series Itinerary 4 November – First ODI 6 November – Second ODI 9 November – Third ODI 12 November – First T20I14 November – Second T20I16 November – Third T20I

