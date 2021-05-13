FC Lokomotiv Moscow Wins Russian Football Cup Defeating Krylia Sovetov Samara 3:1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) FC Lokomotiv Moscow has defeated Krylia Sovetov Samara 3:1 in the final match of the Russian football cup, winning this competition for the ninth time.

Lokomotiv's goals were scored by forward Francois Kamano in the 14th minute, another forward Fedor Smolov in the 48th minute (penalty kick) and defender Murilo Cerqueira Paim in the 84th minute, while the only goal of Krylia Sovetov by forward Vladislav Sarveli in the 22nd minute.

The match was held at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on late Wednesday.

Lokomotiv won 9 Russian cups, more than any other team, followed by FC CSKA Moscow with 7 victories and FC Zenit St. Petersburg with four victories.