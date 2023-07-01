FIFA Working on Changing Offside Rule - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The International Football Federation (FIFA) and the International Football Association board (IFAB) are working on a new offside concept, Spanish sports news portal Mundo Deportivo reported on Saturday.

Offside will be considered when the body of the attacking player completely crosses the line of the last defending player, the report said, adding that in disputable cases, the referees will make a choice in favor of the attacking side.

The new rule will soon be tested in the lower leagues of Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands, the report read.

The initiator of the proposal is prominent football coach and FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, the news portal noted.