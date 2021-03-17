Final round of MG Zalmi Camp held

Peshawar Zalmi held the final round of MG Zalmi Camp at Shalimar Cricket Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Zalmi held the final round of MG Zalmi Camp at Shalimar Cricket Islamabad on Wednesday.

Peshawar Zalmi Coach Darren Sammy, Mentor Hashim Amla, Director Cricket Operations and Bowling Coach Muhammad Akram, Captain Wahab Riaz and opening batsman Kamran Akmal gave tips to young cricketers.

Around 40 cricketers from across the country were shortlisted for the final round. The MG Zalmai camps and trials were held in Peshawar, Jamrud, Swat, Lahore, Swabi, Waziristan, Quetta, Khuzdar, Gwadar and Turbat.

Speaking on the occasion former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy said there was no shortage of talent in Pakistan. "We can find several fast bowlers like the Pakistan's erstwhile greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis," he said.

To a question, he said although he liked to play his part in the ground, he was satisfied with his current role. "My present role is also good and I am enjoying it," he said.

Wahab Riaz said that Pakistan Cricket board's decision to postpone the remaining matches of PSL-6 was for the betterment of all.

"When we'll be back [for the remaining matches] we'll have to start all over again. But there should be no compromise on the safety of all. Hence, I believe it was a very wise decision." He said he had seen several talented players at the camp and believed they had a bright future ahead. "It is a good sign for Pakistan that new talent is emerging.

"Every new player will be getting the chance to prove his worth." He advised the youngsters to work hard to create a name.

Former South African and legendary batsman Hashim Amla said that he was feeling good to come to Islamabad.

"I'm really thankful to the people of Pakistan for their love and hospitality."He said he was having a great experience with Zalmi.

The young cricketers termed the session productive saying that they had learnt a lot from the cricket's greats.