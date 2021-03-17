UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final Round Of MG Zalmi Camp Held

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Final round of MG Zalmi Camp held

Peshawar Zalmi held the final round of MG Zalmi Camp at Shalimar Cricket Islamabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Zalmi held the final round of MG Zalmi Camp at Shalimar Cricket Islamabad on Wednesday.

Peshawar Zalmi Coach Darren Sammy, Mentor Hashim Amla, Director Cricket Operations and Bowling Coach Muhammad Akram, Captain Wahab Riaz and opening batsman Kamran Akmal gave tips to young cricketers.

Around 40 cricketers from across the country were shortlisted for the final round. The MG Zalmai camps and trials were held in Peshawar, Jamrud, Swat, Lahore, Swabi, Waziristan, Quetta, Khuzdar, Gwadar and Turbat.

Speaking on the occasion former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy said there was no shortage of talent in Pakistan. "We can find several fast bowlers like the Pakistan's erstwhile greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis," he said.

To a question, he said although he liked to play his part in the ground, he was satisfied with his current role. "My present role is also good and I am enjoying it," he said.

Wahab Riaz said that Pakistan Cricket board's decision to postpone the remaining matches of PSL-6 was for the betterment of all.

"When we'll be back [for the remaining matches] we'll have to start all over again. But there should be no compromise on the safety of all. Hence, I believe it was a very wise decision." He said he had seen several talented players at the camp and believed they had a bright future ahead. "It is a good sign for Pakistan that new talent is emerging.

"Every new player will be getting the chance to prove his worth." He advised the youngsters to work hard to create a name.

Former South African and legendary batsman Hashim Amla said that he was feeling good to come to Islamabad.

"I'm really thankful to the people of Pakistan for their love and hospitality."He said he was having a great experience with Zalmi.

The young cricketers termed the session productive saying that they had learnt a lot from the cricket's greats.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Shortage Quetta Swat Wasim Akram Gwadar Young Turbat Swabi Khuzdar Jamrud Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal National University All From Coach Love Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Businesses flourishing due to Improved Law & Order ..

4 minutes ago

Soomro Chairs meeting for streamlining matters rel ..

4 minutes ago

Patients being treated in LU hospitals with state ..

4 minutes ago

Govt appoints Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu ..

4 minutes ago

Walk to be held on World TB day

10 minutes ago

UK envoy calls on Sindh Minister for Industries

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.