Flick Credits Germany's Mentality After World Cup Draw With Spain

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Flick credits Germany's mentality after World Cup draw with Spain

Al Khor, Qatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Germany coach Hansi Flick credited his side's mentality after they came back to grab a crucial 1-1 draw in their World Cup group game against Spain on Sunday.

The result means Germany will progress to the last 16 if they beat Costa Rica on Thursday and Spain do not lose to Japan.

"I liked our mentality," Flick said. "We maintained a great level over 90 minutes - and we showed Spain what we wanted to do." Flick credited striker Niclas Fuellkrug, who scored in the 83rd minute after coming off the bench.

"The things that Niclas did, for example - we need that determination.

" Flick said the fact his side kept up with an "outstanding" Spain side showed Germany was "heading in the right direction." "Spain are a great team with many young players. They play good football - I like the way they play football.

"We need to improve in defence but what is important is that the mentality is there."Flick refused to be drawn on whether Fuellkrug, who was playing just his second competitive match for Germany at the age of 29, had done enough to earn a start in Germany's must-win game against Costa Rica.

"It is too early after the game to make a statement."

