Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

Vald'Isère, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Swiss racer Jasmine Flury achieved the first World Cup downhill victory of her career on Saturday as the other stars of the discipline finished outside the leading places in Val d'Isere.

Flury, 30, created a surprise by winning the world championships title in the discipline in February but had never won at World Cup level.

On Saturday, she was 0.22sec faster than her second-placed compatriot Joana Haehlen. with Austria's Cornelia Huetter third, 0.24sec behind the winner.

Flury said she was relieved to have finally broken her World Cup duck.

"I tried to put that pressure aside and concentrate on my skiing and today I finally succeeded in getting past that," she said.

"It's great and I'm so happy for the team and it's even better with Joana's second place."

The dominant women's downhill racer of recent years, Sofia Goggia, finished fourth, the first time since March 2022 that the Italian had finished outside the top three in a World Cup downhill race.

Among other leading contenders, Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec was fifth, Italian Federica Brignone finished eighth and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was back in 11th.

The race was briefly halted when Stefanie Fleckenstein of Canada fell and suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury.