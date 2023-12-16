Open Menu

Flury Gets First World Cup Downhill Victory Of Her Career

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

Swiss racer Jasmine Flury achieved the first World Cup downhill victory of her career on Saturday as the other stars of the discipline finished outside the leading places in Val d'Isere

Vald'Isère, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Swiss racer Jasmine Flury achieved the first World Cup downhill victory of her career on Saturday as the other stars of the discipline finished outside the leading places in Val d'Isere.

Flury, 30, created a surprise by winning the world championships title in the discipline in February but had never won at World Cup level.

On Saturday, she was 0.22sec faster than her second-placed compatriot Joana Haehlen. with Austria's Cornelia Huetter third, 0.24sec behind the winner.

Flury said she was relieved to have finally broken her World Cup duck.

"I tried to put that pressure aside and concentrate on my skiing and today I finally succeeded in getting past that," she said.

"It's great and I'm so happy for the team and it's even better with Joana's second place."

The dominant women's downhill racer of recent years, Sofia Goggia, finished fourth, the first time since March 2022 that the Italian had finished outside the top three in a World Cup downhill race.

Among other leading contenders, Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec was fifth, Italian Federica Brignone finished eighth and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was back in 11th.

The race was briefly halted when Stefanie Fleckenstein of Canada fell and suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Related Topics

World Canada Sofia Austria Slovenia Switzerland February March Women Top Race

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

24 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

24 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

24 minutes ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

24 minutes ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

22 minutes ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

22 minutes ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

22 minutes ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

23 minutes ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

23 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

22 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

22 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Champions Cup results

RugbyU: Champions Cup results

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports