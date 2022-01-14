Football: Africa Cup of Nations result

UrduPoint.com

Africa Cup of Nations result on Friday (all times GMT):

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Africa Cup of Nations result on Friday (all times GMT): Group B In Bafoussam Guinea 0 Senegal 0 Malawi v Zimbabwe (1600) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Guinea 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Senegal 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Malawi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group C In Yaounde Comoros v Morocco (1600) Gabon v Ghana (1900) Standings Gabon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Morocco 1 1 0 0 1 0 3Comoros 1 0 0 1 0 1 0Ghana 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

