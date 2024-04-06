Football: English Championship Results
English Championship results on Saturday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Middlesbrough 2 Swansea 0
Stoke 2 West Brom 2
Cardiff 1 Hull 3
QPR 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2
Blackburn 0 Southampton 0
Watford 0 Preston 0
Leicester 2 Birmingham 1
Huddersfield 1 Millwall 0
Sunderland 0 Bristol City 0
Played Friday
Rotherham 0 Plymouth 1
