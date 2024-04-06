Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Published April 06, 2024

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday

English Championship results on Saturday:

Norwich 1 Ipswich 0

Middlesbrough 2 Swansea 0

Stoke 2 West Brom 2

Cardiff 1 Hull 3

Coventry 2 Leeds 1

QPR 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Blackburn 0 Southampton 0

Watford 0 Preston 0

Leicester 2 Birmingham 1

Huddersfield 1 Millwall 0

Sunderland 0 Bristol City 0

Played Friday

Rotherham 0 Plymouth 1

