Punjab, KP Leading National Table Tennis League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dominating the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth National Table Tennis League here at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.

This six-day event features talented players from all over the country competing against each other.

The closing ceremony and awards presentation would be held on May 3.

Mohib Rehman, the league's brand ambassador and an international table tennis player from Balochistan, has lauded the initiative as a vital platform for discovering new talent.

The league was a joint effort between the Higher education Commission and Government College University Lahore.

"We are thankful to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his Talent Hunt Youth Program," expressed Mohib, who was also a PhD scholar.

"This program not only promotes sports but also provides athletes with opportunities to progress, ultimately strengthening our national teams. It empowers young men and women to strive for future representation of our country."

The Higher Education Commission was hosting competitions throughout Baluchistan, showcasing the region's wealth of talent. Mohib stressed the importance of more opportunities through the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Program, as players from Baluchistan are eager to participate in the national league.

"The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Program is praiseworthy. It boosts the morale of our youth and supports their development. The more programs like this we have, the more exceptional athletes we will discover across all sports," he said.

