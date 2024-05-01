Punjab, KP Leading National Table Tennis League
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dominating the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth National Table Tennis League here at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.
This six-day event features talented players from all over the country competing against each other.
The closing ceremony and awards presentation would be held on May 3.
Mohib Rehman, the league's brand ambassador and an international table tennis player from Balochistan, has lauded the initiative as a vital platform for discovering new talent.
The league was a joint effort between the Higher education Commission and Government College University Lahore.
"We are thankful to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his Talent Hunt Youth Program," expressed Mohib, who was also a PhD scholar.
"This program not only promotes sports but also provides athletes with opportunities to progress, ultimately strengthening our national teams. It empowers young men and women to strive for future representation of our country."
The Higher Education Commission was hosting competitions throughout Baluchistan, showcasing the region's wealth of talent. Mohib stressed the importance of more opportunities through the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Program, as players from Baluchistan are eager to participate in the national league.
"The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Program is praiseworthy. It boosts the morale of our youth and supports their development. The more programs like this we have, the more exceptional athletes we will discover across all sports," he said.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
More Stories From Sports
-
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow4 hours ago
-
Special Person Games begins18 hours ago
-
Ambassador Blome hosts Pakistan Team ahead of T20 World Cup in US19 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update19 hours ago
-
KP Handball gets new office-bearers for next 4-years term20 hours ago
-
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look21 hours ago
-
Former coach Del Bosque to lead committee overseeing Spanish federation21 hours ago
-
National Challenge Cup final Round resumes Wednesday22 hours ago
-
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today23 hours ago
-
Paceman Archer recalled to England squad for T20 World Cup23 hours ago
-
Pant to make India return at T20 World Cup after car crash24 hours ago
-
South Africa back Nortje for T20 World Cup1 day ago