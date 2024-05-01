Open Menu

LESCO Wins All Wapda Inter Unit Kabaddi Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published May 01, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LESCO wins All Wapda Inter Unit Kabaddi Tournament

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has won the All Wapda Inter Unit Kabaddi (Circle) Tournament played at FESCO Headquarters Ground Abdullahpur.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that FESCO sports Association had arranged three-day Kabaddi tournament in which teams from LESCO, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) participated.

He said that LESCO had won the tournament by defeating MEPCO with 38-33 points in the final match whereas GEPCO grabbed third position by beating FESCO with 40-38 points in a decisive match.

Chairman FESCO board of Director Malik Tahseen Awan witnessed the final event as chief guest and distributed trophies and prizes among the position holders.

Patron-in-Chief FESCO Sports Association Engineer Muhammad Amir, President Farrukh Aftab, General Secretary Rana Afzal, Deputy General Secretary Sajjad Mehmood, Sports Officer Muhammad Sajid, Organizing Secretary Faisal Shafi Rana and others were also present on the occasion.

