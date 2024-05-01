FATA stun Peshawar Blue in Standing Cricket, Hazara secure win in Wheal-Chair Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Abdullah and Wisal guided FATA (Merged Area) team to a dramatic 10 runs victory against Peshawar Blue in the opening match of the Standing Cricket while Hazara and Peshawr recorded victories in Wheal-Chair Cricket in the ongoing Person with Different Abilities Games and Inter-Madaras Games here at Hayatabad sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the first match of the Standing Cricket event part of the Persons with Different Abilities, strong FATA defeated Peshawar by a dramatically ended match played at the ICC-certificate Hayatabad Cricket Ground.

FATA skipper won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up a 90 runs target after 10 overs.

FATA won the toss and batted first and scored 90 runs in the first over. Wahid Gul smashed an elegant knock of 25 runs including three danshing boundaries and a towering six on the led side. The other top scorer was Asad who scored 19 runs FATA. Sabz Ali dismissed two players.

In reply, Peshawar was in a good position at one point, but in the last few overs, Peshawar's wickets were lost one after the other and the whole team bundled out for 80 runs, 10 runs short from the winning target. Muhammad scored 29 runs with three boundaries and one six and Wisal scored 23 runs with two sixes and one boundary. Abdullah of FATA was the most successful bowler who took four wickets. Wasal dismissed two players and played a key role in team victory. Thus FATA won the match by 10 runs.

Earlier, the Games were organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Persons with Different Abilities and Inter-Madaras Games.

In the 100m Wheelchair Race Shakeel of Peshawar claimed the gold medal, Mashal of Mardan got the second position and Atif of Bajaur got the third position.

In the women's 100 meter race, Karisma of Mardan won gold, Rana Gul of Peshawar got the silver medal and Dera Ismail Khan Lubna got the bronze medal.

Shahzaib of Dera Ismail Khan won the first place, Samiullah of Peshawar got the second place and Sanaullah of Chitral won the bronze medal. While Muhammad Umeer Sajid and Asif of Mardan won the third position, Zohaib of Peshawar won gold, Rizwane Silver of Nowshera and Muhammad Umeer of Mardan won bronze medals in 100 meters race.

Usman Khan of Charsadda won the first position, Tariq Mehmood of Peshawar won the second position and Bilal of Kohat won the third position. In the second match, Peshawar's Imran and Sardar Nabi defeated Mardan's Abdul Rashid and Rahman 21-15-21-19 and qualified for the next round. In the wheelchair cricket male, Dir Lower defeated Abbottabad. Abbottabad won the toss and batted first and scored 80 runs in the allotted overs, in which Waqqas scored 33 runs with four boundaries and one six and Arif scored 15 runs.

The Dir Lower team achieved the target with the loss of one wicket. Fawad Alam scored 44 runs including four towering sixes and three boundaries. In the second match of wheelchair cricket, Peshawar defeated Bannu by 8 wickets. Bannu won the toss and batted first by scoring 95 runs in the 10 overs in which Faisal was the leading scorer with 35 including four boundaries and one six and Hayat 22 runs by hitting two sixes. From Peshawar, Gohar scored 40 runs while batting brilliantly.

APP/ijz/1520