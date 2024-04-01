Football: English Championship Results - 1st Update
English Championship results on Monday
English Championship results on Monday:
Birmingham 1 Preston 0
Middlesbrough 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 2 Millwall 1
Stoke 1 Huddersfield 1
Sunderland 1 Blackburn 5
Swansea 0 QPR 1
West Brom 2 Watford 2
Playing later
Ipswich v Southampton (1630 GMT)
Leeds v Hull (1900 GMT)
