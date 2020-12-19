UrduPoint.com
Tara Geraghty-Moats made history on Friday when she won the first ever World Cup women's nordic combined skiing event, held in Ramsau am Dachstein, Austria

American Geraghty-Moats, who was in sixth place following the morning's ski jump, finished in first place ahead of Norway's Gyda Westvold Hansen and Japanese skier Anju Nakamura after the five-kilometre (3.11 mile) cross-country race.

"Today here in Ramsau was a dream come true, it was something that I was thinking about since I was 10 years old," said the 27-year-old.

"I just kept telling myself I could do it... huge thanks to my team and the FIS (International Ski Federation) for finally inviting the women to the big leagues.

" Nordic combined skiing had been an exclusively male sport at the top level before this season, but is now open to female athletes.

Women will also compete in the discipline at this year's Nordic World Ski Championships, which are being held in Oberstdorf, Germany, between February 23 and March 7.

However the sport's World Cup season could be very short, as after a series of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday's event was the only one left scheduled.

The FIS is trying to find a place for the postponed Lillehammer event which was supposed to take place this month.

