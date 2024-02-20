Gerry’s Diplomatic Football League season 7 concludes with thrilling final showdown

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Gerry's Diplomatic Football League Season 7 concluded here on Tuesday with the Afghanistan Embassy emerging victorious 3-2 against Iranian Embassy in a thrilling final.

Afghanistan also became the champions for the first time in the Diplomatic League.

Qatar Embassy team secured third place by defeating SB Royal team in penalties after the match was tied 5-5.

The final matches were attended by the Afghan Ambassador Sardar Muhammad Shakib, Iran Embassy's DHM Nabi Shirazi, COO Gerry’s Visa Sheldon Godinho and other diplomats and guests.

Around sixteen different diplomatic teams participated in the league, representing more than 28 different nationalities and countries. The participating players in the teams were ambassadors, diplomats, embassys' local staff and students.

The Gerry’s Diplomatic League matches were played for almost four months in which teams were divided into two groups of eight and then the top four sides qualified for the knockout stages.

The matches were played during the weekends at Mini Football Ground, Islamabad Club.

The League was supervised by Mubasher Sanjrani, who is the founder and organizer for the league. He is a former international football and futsal player of Pakistan The League sponsors for season 7 were Gerrys Visas with title sponsors, SB Sadiq Group with Power sponsor, Sanjrani Oxen, Royal business Solutions, Alamco Duty-Free and East West Insurance Company.

The Diplomatic Football League is one of the most anticipated football league in Islamabad for the diplomatic community, which provides healthy activity to the participating teams along with highlighting the positive image of Pakistan.