Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 09, 2023 | 09:59 PM

'Great feeling' for Salah after landmark Liverpool goal

Mohamed Salah admitted his 200th Liverpool goal was a "great feeling" as the Egypt star urged his side to do "something special" in the Premier League title race

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Mohamed Salah admitted his 200th Liverpool goal was a "great feeling" as the Egypt star urged his side to do "something special" in the Premier League title race.

Salah's landmark strike inspired Liverpool's fightback from a goal down to win 2-1 at 10-man Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side stole the points thanks to Harvey Elliott's stoppage-time winner.

But it was Salah's deflected equaliser following Jordan Ayew's dismissal that sparked Liverpool's escape act.

Salah's 14th goal this term made him the fifth player to score 200 for Liverpool in all competitions after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

"The most important thing was that we won the game. It's a great feeling. I'm happy for the record and that we won the game," Salah said.

Liverpool left Selhurst Park on top of the table, although second-placed Arsenal would reclaim pole position with a win at Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Regardless of Liverpool's position by the end of the weekend, Salah sees signs they can win the club's first title since 2020.

"I see the mentality to keep fighting until the end. We keep doing that. We have a new team now because there's six or seven players," he said.

"We need to give them advice. They're learning a lot and they're really nice. We can do something special this year."

Saluting the crucial contribution of substitute Elliott, Salah added: "He's a good kid. he's learning. I like to push him in the gym.

"He will have a good career. If he wants to speak then just come to me."

The young midfielder insisted he has already learned plenty from Salah.

"My finish today just sums up what I've learned off him," he said.

"If I spoke about the influence he's had on me then everyone would get bored!"

On Liverpool's title chances, Elliott added: "We're going in the right direction. If we're contenders at the end of the season then let's go for it.

"The aim is to win the Premier League."

