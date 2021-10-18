UrduPoint.com

Guendouzi Inspires Marseille To Win Over Lorient

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Matteo Guendouzi scored once and created two more goals as Marseille came from behind to defeat Lorient 4-1 on Sunday and earn their first Ligue 1 victory in four matches.

Marseille supporters paid a series of tributes to controversial former president Bernard Tapie in the first game at the Velodrome since his death.

Tapie died from stomach cancer aged 78 on October 3. He was the charismatic driving force behind Marseille's 1993 Champions League triumph.

Jorge Sampaoli's side had lost their past two league games and fell behind early when Armand Lauriente converted from the penalty spot after Stephane Diarra was fouled by Brazilian defender Luan Peres.

Boubacar Kamara's deflected strike from a Guendouzi cutback pulled Marseille level on 27 minutes.

Arsenal loanee Guendouzi headed in a corner from the excellent Dimitri Payet to give the hosts the lead before the hour, with Payet then playing in Arkadiusz Milik to net his first goal since returning from a long-term knee injury.

Marseille sealed the win in stoppage time when Guendouzi's shot was turned in by Lorient defender Houboulang Mendes.

"We had some problems before the international break. We started the season very well and were expecting to continue like that. To no longer be winning was a big setback for us," Guendouzi told Prime Video.

Marseille will look to scrape their way back into the title picture when they host bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.

"As a footballer you live for these kinds of matches. Everyone dreams of playing in them. With the energy here at home I know we can do something really good.

"It's going to be a great match and we'll do everything to win it." High-flying Nice were undone by a well-worked goal as they lost 1-0 at Troyes earlier in the day, surrendering third place to Marseille.

Nice went into the game with five wins in eight matches this season, but struggling Troyes scored the only goal after just four minutes.

Renaud Ripart's intelligent backheel allowed Giulian Biancone to cross from the right wing and Mama Balde hammered the ball home.

Nice were unable to get a foothold in a frustrating match for the club owned by chemical giants Ineos.

Former France defender Adil Rami, part of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup, made his Troyes debut as a first-half substitute.

"The start of the match was catastrophic and the whole match was catastrophic," Nice coach Christophe Galtier said.

English forward Stephy Mavididi scored his third goal of the season as Montpellier defeated second-placed Lens 1-0.

Lens lost for just the second time this season, leaving PSG nine points clear at the top.

Rennes, the only team to beat PSG this campaign, swept aside Metz 3-0 while Strasbourg thrashed bottom side Saint-Etienne 5-1.

Bordeaux and Nantes drew 1-1 while Brest remain winless after being held by the same scoreline at home to Reims.

