Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz

Plan de Corones, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Lara Gut-Behrami swept to victory in Tuesday's World Cup giant slalom at Kronplatz to pile pressure on Mikaela Shiffrin in the race for the crystal globe.

Swiss Gut-Behrami put in two rapid runs to finish over a second ahead of Alice Robinson and Sara Hector, who shared second place, to increase her lead at the top of the giant slalom standings and close in on Shiffrin.

The 32-year-old is 85 points ahead of Federica Brignone, who was 1.45sec off the pace in sixth on home snow, in the giant slalom.

Tuesday's win capped a brilliant few days for Gut-Behrami in Italy where she won Sunday's super-G at Cortina d'Ampezzo, which gave her a 10-point lead in the discipline standings.

She also placed second and fifth in the previous two downhills on the same Olympia delle Tofane piste in Cortina.

Those results mean Gut-Behrami has taken advantage of American skiing icon Shiffrin crashing out of Friday's downhill in Cortina and missing the rest of this Italian swing of the World Cup season.

She now trails Shiffrin, who was one of a number of skiers to be injured in Cortina, by just 95 points.