Gut-Behrami Sweeps To Giant Slalom Victory At Kronplatz
Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Lara Gut-Behrami swept to victory in Tuesday's World Cup giant slalom at Kronplatz to pile pressure on Mikaela Shiffrin in the race for the crystal globe
Plan de Corones, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Lara Gut-Behrami swept to victory in Tuesday's World Cup giant slalom at Kronplatz to pile pressure on Mikaela Shiffrin in the race for the crystal globe.
Swiss Gut-Behrami put in two rapid runs to finish over a second ahead of Alice Robinson and Sara Hector, who shared second place, to increase her lead at the top of the giant slalom standings and close in on Shiffrin.
The 32-year-old is 85 points ahead of Federica Brignone, who was 1.45sec off the pace in sixth on home snow, in the giant slalom.
Tuesday's win capped a brilliant few days for Gut-Behrami in Italy where she won Sunday's super-G at Cortina d'Ampezzo, which gave her a 10-point lead in the discipline standings.
She also placed second and fifth in the previous two downhills on the same Olympia delle Tofane piste in Cortina.
Those results mean Gut-Behrami has taken advantage of American skiing icon Shiffrin crashing out of Friday's downhill in Cortina and missing the rest of this Italian swing of the World Cup season.
She now trails Shiffrin, who was one of a number of skiers to be injured in Cortina, by just 95 points.
Recent Stories
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins
Youth office organizes session on career development
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi
FCCI disassociates itself from political posts
Tourists rushed to Galyat as snowfall blankets the region
More Stories From Sports
-
Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket tournament quarter-fi ..2 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final2 hours ago
-
SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 5th match2 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat Australia in FIH Hockey5s WC2 hours ago
-
Ivory Coast stun AFCON holders Senegal, Cape Verde into quarter-finals2 hours ago
-
Zone-VII Whites beats Zone-IV Whites, reaches quarter finals2 hours ago
-
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide3 hours ago
-
Russia demoted to team skating Olympic bronze without doped Valieva: ISU4 hours ago
-
Mooney regains top spot in ICC Rankings4 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat Jamaica by 15-2 in FIH Hockey5s WC4 hours ago
-
Kremlin calls Valieva's four-year ban 'politicised'11 hours ago
-
Late penalty takes Cape Verde into Cup of Nations quarter-finals17 hours ago