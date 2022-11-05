UrduPoint.com

Halfpenny Late Withdrawal From Wales Test Against New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from Wales' Autumn Nations Series Test against New Zealand on Saturday

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from Wales' Autumn Nations Series Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

The goal-kicking full-back was withdrawn "with an aggravation of his hamstring injury sustained on club duty", the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Halfpenny has not played Test rugby since suffering serious knee ligament damage in Wales' victory over Canada 16 months ago.

Gareth Anscombe moves to full-back, with Rhys Priestland now starting at fly-half.

Sam Costelow comes on to the home bench for the match in Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Teams (15-1) Wales Gareth Anscombe; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Refell, Justin Tipuric (capt); Adam Bear, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow, Owen Watkin Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL) New Zealand Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (capt); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown Coach: Ian Foster (NZL) Referee: Wayne Barnes (ENG)

