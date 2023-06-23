Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the eight-team 15-match ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from 14 to 23 July

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the eight-team 15-match ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from 14 to 23 July.

The squad will assemble at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, following Eidul-Azha holidays on Monday, 3 July, for a week-long training camp before the team's arrival in Colombo on 12 July.

Shaheens, who are the defending champions, are clubbed with India A, Nepal and Sri Lanka A in Group A, while Group B includes Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman and United Arab Emirates. The top-two sides from each group will progress to the semifinals, followed by the final.

Shaheens will open their campaign against Nepal on 14 July, followed by matches against India A on 16 July and Sri Lanka A on 18 July. 22-year-old Haris has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and nine T20Is, and will lead Shaheens for the first time.

Other international players in the squad are: Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (2 Tests, 14 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Sahibzada Farhan (3 T20Is), Saim Ayub (8 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Tayyab Tahir (3 T20Is).

Squad: Mohammad Haris (captain, wicketkeeper) (Peshawar), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain) (Karachi), Amad Butt (Sialkot), Arshad Iqbal (Swabi), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (North Waziristan), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Sahibzada Farhan (Charsadda), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana), Sufiyan Muqeem (AJK) and Tayyab Tahir (Gujrat) Non-traveling reserves � Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir Pakistan's fixtures in ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Group A: v Nepal, 14 Julyv India A, 16 Julyv Sri Lanka A, 18 July