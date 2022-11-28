UrduPoint.com

Huraira's Double-century, Umar Amin, Umar Waheed Centuries Give Northern 309-run Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 28, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Huraira's double-century, Umar Amin, Umar Waheed centuries give Northern 309-run lead

Mohammad Huraira's double century and centuries by Umar Amin and Umar Waheed have given Northern a 309-run lead over Sindh at the close of day three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final here at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Mohammad Huraira's double century and centuries by Umar Amin and Umar Waheed have given Northern a 309-run lead over Sindh at the close of day three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final here at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 296 for two in pursuit of Sindh's first-innings score of 284 all out, Huraira and skipper Umar Amin started their innings where they left off the previous day. During the course of the morning session, the right-handed batter Huraira brought up his double-century off 217 balls, which included 31 fours and two sixes. This was Huraira's first double ton in this edition of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Huraira was eventually dismissed for 221 off 236 balls, ending the 308-run partnership for the third wicket with Umar Amin. Umar Amin was later joined by right-handed Umar Waheed and the pair stitched 48 runs for the fourth wicket. The Northern skipper was next to return back to the hut not before scoring his fourth century of the tournament. The 33-year old struck 13 fours during his 207-ball 114 knock.

Next batter to join Umar Waheed was Mubasir Khan, who was dismissed by off-spinner Aaliyan Mahmood for four runs with the Northern scorecard reading 389 for five in 87 overs.

At that point of the match, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir and Umar Waheed got together and the pair knitted a 155-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

During this stand, Umar Waheed brought up his first century in the tournament. He was dismissed by Asif Mehmood after scoring 109 off 162 balls, smashing 21 boundaries. Rohail Nazir was dismissed by Aaliyan six runs shy of his second century of the tournament. His 94-run innings included seven fours and two sixes, which came off 149 balls.

Northern were finally bowled out for 593 in 141 overs.

For Sindh, Aaliyan and Muhammad Umar bagged four wickets apiece.

Sindh � the champions of National T20 this season � will come out tomorrow to start their second innings with a deficit of 309 runs.

Scores in brief (end of day three):Sindh 284 all out, 92.5 overs (Asif Mehmood 78, Fawad Alam 61 not out, Omair Bin Yousuf 36, Saad Khan 35, Saim Ayub 29; Musa Khan 3-61, Aamir Jamal 3-76, Mubasir Khan 2-59).

Northern 593 all out, 141 overs (Mohammad Huraira 221, Umar Amin 114, Umar Waheed 109, Rohail Nazir 94; Aaliyan Mahmood 4-96, Muhammad Umar 4-116).

Related Topics

Sindh Century T20 Reading Lead Fawad Alam Umar Amin Aamir Jamal All

Recent Stories

Russia Wants All Rules of Biological Weapons Conve ..

Russia Wants All Rules of Biological Weapons Convention to Be Mandatory - Envoy

44 seconds ago
 All options to be used to stop PA dissolution: Azm ..

All options to be used to stop PA dissolution: Azma Bukhari

46 seconds ago
 CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament from Tuesday

CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament from Tuesday

48 seconds ago
 Developmental projects worth Rs15 bln to start in ..

Developmental projects worth Rs15 bln to start in Abbottabad under KPCIP

4 minutes ago
 Officers should think like economic managers while ..

Officers should think like economic managers while dealing with professional mat ..

4 minutes ago
 Screening Detects Arsenic in Ex-Georgian President ..

Screening Detects Arsenic in Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili - Lawyer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.