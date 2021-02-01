IIHF Is Set to Declare Latvia Hosting Nation of 2021 Hockey World Championship - Source

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is leaning toward the decision to hold the 2021 Hockey World Championship in Latvia, without splitting the tournament with a second country, and the final decision will be announced on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is leaning toward the decision to hold the 2021 Hockey World Championship in Latvia, without splitting the tournament with a second country, and the final decision will be announced on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

The tournament was initially expected to be held in the capitals of Belarus and Latvia.

However, on January 18, the IIHF announced that Minsk would not host the championship. Last week, IIHF President Rene Fasel said that the federation wanted the championship to be held in one country. He added that Latvia, Denmark and Slovakia had chances to host the hockey tournament.

"If nothing unexpected happens, Latvia will be declared the only host of the 2021 Hockey World Championship at the IIHF council on Tuesday," the source said.