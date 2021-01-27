India Cricket Chief Ganguly Back In Hospital After Chest Pain
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:06 PM
Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :India's cricket chief Sourav Ganguly was taken to hospital with chest pain on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after being discharged following a heart operation.
The 48-year-old former captain suffered a heart attack early this month and underwent a successful angioplasty operation in his hometown Kolkata.
"Ganguly was rushed to Apollo Hospital after he experienced chest pain and uneasiness on Wednesday afternoon," Manotosh Panja, a senior doctor, said.
The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries -- his first made at Lord's on debut.
He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.