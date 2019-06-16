UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Kohli Fastest Ever To Reach 11,000 ODI Runs

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runs

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 11,000 one-day international runs as the India captain made history in Sunday's World Cup clash against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old reached the landmark in his 222nd innings, surpassing Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who crossed the 11,000-run mark in 276 innings.

When rain stopped play, Kohli, in his 230th ODI, was on 71 off 62 deliveries -- his 92nd 50-plus score since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

He reached the 11,000 milestone with a boundary off Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali in the 45th over of the Indian innings at Old Trafford.

Kohli, who was also the fastest to 10,000 runs - a milestone he achieved in October last year, is the third Indian to join the elite list.

The star batsman hit six fours in his innings so far, helping India to 305 for four in 46.4 overs when rain interrupted play.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Hasan Ali Old Trafford October Sunday

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.