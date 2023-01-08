UrduPoint.com

Int'l Player Shoaib Of PAF Wins 9th DIG Amanullah Khan Memorial KP Open Tennis Title

Muhammad Rameez Published January 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Int'l player Shoaib of PAF wins 9th DIG Amanullah Khan Memorial KP Open Tennis title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :International and Pakistan No. 3 tennis player Shoaib Khan of PAF clinched the trophy of the 9th DIG Amanullah Khan Memorial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship by defeating another top ranking national player Barkatullah of Police in a thrilling final of the Men singles by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2.

The thrill-packed final between top national ranking player of the Men singles was played between Shoaib Khan of Pakistan Air Force and Barkat Ullah of Pakistan Police here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar Sports Complex. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Senior Vice President Professor Dr. Farhat Abbas along with others spectators witnessed the final. Chairman of KP Tennis Association and famous plastic surgeon Dr Muhammad Tahir, Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Peshawar Press Club Secretary Irfan Musazai, Tennis Coaches Roman Gul, Shehryar Khan, Zakirullah, Nouman Khan, Shah Hussain, Janan Khan and Inam Gul were also present.

Players from all over the country participated in the Championship organized by KP Tennis Association. In the U18 final, Junior Davis Cupper and international tennis star Hamid Israr defeated Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-1, in the U-14 final, Shayan Afridi beat Muhammad Uzair 6-1, 6-2, in the U10 final, Shayan Afridi beat Abdullah Farman by 6-2 and 6-1 while in the doubles final, PAF's Shoaib Khan and Police's Barkatullah defeated international Junior Davis Cupper Saqib Umar and SNGPL's Hamid Israr by 6-4 and 6-2 to win the title.

Earlier, in the first semi-final match of Men's doubles, Barkatullah and Shoaib defeated Nauman and Kamran 6-4, 6-2, while in the second semi-final, Saqib and Hamid defeated Yousaf and Asad 7-5 (6-6) and 6-4 in the final.

Known Cardiac Surgeon Prof. Dr. Farhat Abbas, who actually sponsored the Championship, said that the region of Peshawar was a stronghold of tennis players and different sports, efforts were being made to find this talent and bring it forward.

He said that camps and tournaments would be organized to provide opportunities for tennis players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to advance and promote the sport further. He also directed the players to pay special attention to their performances. At the end, he along with Dr. Muhammad Tahir and Umar Ayaz Khalil gave away cash prizes and trophies to the winners and runners-up of various categories.

