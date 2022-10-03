Islamabad Blues defeat Lahore in women basketball championship opener

UrduPoint.com

October 03, 2022

Islamabad Blues outclassed Lahore in the opening match of the National Basketball Championship for Women at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Monday

Islamabad Blues outclassed Lahore in the opening match of the National Basketball Championship for Women at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Monday.

It was a seesaw battle, but Islamabad Blues held the nerves to pull off an exciting win in the last quarter with 48-41 points.

Asma Bibi and Aimal were standout performers, scoring 18 and 12 respectively for Islamabad Blues.

The event features top eight teams including, defending champions Pakistan Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad Whites, Pakistan Army, Lahore, Islamabad Blues.

This event is one of the series of several events that Pakistan Basketball Federation has planned to promote the game in the country.

