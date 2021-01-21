UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jumbo Best Team In World, Says Van Aert On Contract Extension

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:52 PM

Jumbo best team in world, says Van Aert on contract extension

Wout van Aert extended his contract with Dutch cycling team Jumbo-Visma on Thursday claiming his team had become the best in the world

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Wout van Aert extended his contract with Dutch cycling team Jumbo-Visma on Thursday claiming his team had become the best in the world.

The 26-year-old Van Aert was arguably Jumbo's star performer in the 2020 Tour de France and has extended until the end of 2024 in a major coup for the supermarket-backed outfit.

"We have become the best team in the world. It was best for me to stay," Van Aert said on Thursday.

"I am glad that it is done and I am relieved that I can speak out about it," he said, after it had been reported he may switch to British outfit Ineos.

Jumbo are a regular sight at the head of a peloton in their striking, wasp-like yellow and black outfits and boast an all-star cast.

They now rival Ineos in strength in depth, with Primoz Roglic and Tom Dumoulin previous grand tour winners.

The powerfully built Van Aert was silver-medallist at the 2020 world championships in both the road race and the time-trial.

He also won the Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche one-day races and was voted Belgian sportsman of the year ahead of Romelu Lukaku.

Van Aert won two stages on the 2020 Tour de France and led Primoz Roglic to within a day of winning the Tour itself.

He is also a three-time cyclo-cross world champion.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Road Van May 2020 Best Race

Recent Stories

Fresh Covid blow for Australian Open as Badosa tes ..

2 seconds ago

At least 15 dead in Ukraine nursing home fire: eme ..

4 minutes ago

Dutch airline KLM to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

4 minutes ago

Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, to explore global co ..

41 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of death of citizen by firing of ..

6 minutes ago

Cutting of trees from govt lands will be brought t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.