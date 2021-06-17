Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face off in Abu Dhabi today

(@fidahassanain)

Both sides are determined to notch victory in the 27th match of Pakistan Super League six season at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu DhabI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) The arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the 27th match of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

As far as KK vs LQ is concerned, the defending champions Karachi Kings are placed at number 5 in the PSL 2021 points table. They have won three out of their five games. For a chance to make it to playoffs, it is essential for Karachi Kings to defeat Lahore Qalandars and surpass Multan Sultans on the points table.

Lahore Qalandars having third position in the table points in the PSL 2021 have already won five of their eight matches. They lost the momentum after losing games against Islamabad United and last-placed Quetta Gladiators.

Karachi Kings will be led by Imad Waseem whereas Sohail Akhtar will captain the Lahore Qalandars. The match will be played at 11:00 pm tonight.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf.