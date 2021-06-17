UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Kings And Lahore Qalandars Will Face Off In Abu Dhabi Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 03:59 PM

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face off in Abu Dhabi today

Both sides are determined to notch victory in the 27th match of Pakistan Super League six season at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu DhabI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) The arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the 27th match of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

As far as KK vs LQ is concerned, the defending champions Karachi Kings are placed at number 5 in the PSL 2021 points table. They have won three out of their five games. For a chance to make it to playoffs, it is essential for Karachi Kings to defeat Lahore Qalandars and surpass Multan Sultans on the points table.

Lahore Qalandars having third position in the table points in the PSL 2021 have already won five of their eight matches. They lost the momentum after losing games against Islamabad United and last-placed Quetta Gladiators.

Karachi Kings will be led by Imad Waseem whereas Sohail Akhtar will captain the Lahore Qalandars. The match will be played at 11:00 pm tonight.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Abu Dhabi David Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Hafeez Sharjeel Khan Babar Azam Imad Wasim Rashid Khan Mohammad Amir Sultan Ahmed Fakhar Zaman Ali Agha Islamabad United Karachi Kings Afridi Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

UVAS Academic Staff Association office-bearers swo ..

13 minutes ago

SBP maintains free Interbank Fund Transfer  up to ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Al Hamriyah Power Plant

33 minutes ago

Maryam Nafees says sorry to Quaid-e-Azam over hull ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan heeds to its diaspora through &#039;Forei ..

48 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, 2,127 reco ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.