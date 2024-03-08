Open Menu

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar All Set To Battle For Win Tomorrow

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 08, 2024 | 05:56 PM

The Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars were all set to face each other at National Bank Stadium on March 09, Saturday.

Both the teams were enthusiastic about winning the upcoming match.

The Kings squad will play their last match of the league stage against Zalmi on March 11.

