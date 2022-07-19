KP Traditional Games in Swat, Shangla ends amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :In connection with the ongoing Traditional Games of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, various competitions including kabaddi, tug-of-war, goli danda, belori and sake races were organized in Swat and Shangla under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

In Swat district, Kabaddi, Tug of War, Goli Danda, Belori and sake Race competitions were organized in which sportspersons of Swat district participated in large numbers.

Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, District Sports Officer Swat Obaidullah and District Sports Officer Shangla Tahsinullah were also present on this occasion. Under the auspices of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, traditional games were held in Swat district.

In the first day competitions in Malakand region, in which World Gym Club won first in Kabaddi, Tariq Club secured second position, Pakhtun Gym Club won first in tug-of-war and Swat Gym grabbed first position, followed by Swat club won the second position in ball stick, Adnan, Latifullah, Ehtsham won first and Mehran, Falaknaz, Hussain recorded second position.

Musa, Sajid, Nauman won first and Salman, Jawad, Waqas won second position in Bellori. Muhammad Salman won the first position and Latifullah the second position in the sake race. Volleyball, tug-of-war, goli danda, belori, chandru and sake races were organized in Shangla in which a large number of athletes from Shangla district participated.

On this occasion, Tehsil Chairman Alpuri Waqar Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony. According to the results, Fakhar Afghan club Puran won first place in volleyball, Markhor club Alpuri won second place, ASC club Alpuri won first place in tug-of-war and Koz Clay Alpuri club won second place.

Tawheed Rehman, Owais, Kashif, Shehzad got second position in Belori, Izhar Ali, Naveed, Umar Wahid got first and Tawheed, Tufail, Abdullah got second position in Sake race, Hisrat Hussain got first and Shafaullah got second position. In Chandru, Ayesha secured first position and Nida secured second position.