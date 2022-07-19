UrduPoint.com

KP Traditional Games In Swat, Shangla Ends Amidst Great Fun

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KP Traditional Games in Swat, Shangla ends amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :In connection with the ongoing Traditional Games of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, various competitions including kabaddi, tug-of-war, goli danda, belori and sake races were organized in Swat and Shangla under the aegis of Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

In Swat district, Kabaddi, Tug of War, Goli Danda, Belori and sake Race competitions were organized in which sportspersons of Swat district participated in large numbers.

Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, District Sports Officer Swat Obaidullah and District Sports Officer Shangla Tahsinullah were also present on this occasion. Under the auspices of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, traditional games were held in Swat district.

In the first day competitions in Malakand region, in which World Gym Club won first in Kabaddi, Tariq Club secured second position, Pakhtun Gym Club won first in tug-of-war and Swat Gym grabbed first position, followed by Swat club won the second position in ball stick, Adnan, Latifullah, Ehtsham won first and Mehran, Falaknaz, Hussain recorded second position.

Musa, Sajid, Nauman won first and Salman, Jawad, Waqas won second position in Bellori. Muhammad Salman won the first position and Latifullah the second position in the sake race. Volleyball, tug-of-war, goli danda, belori, chandru and sake races were organized in Shangla in which a large number of athletes from Shangla district participated.

On this occasion, Tehsil Chairman Alpuri Waqar Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony. According to the results, Fakhar Afghan club Puran won first place in volleyball, Markhor club Alpuri won second place, ASC club Alpuri won first place in tug-of-war and Koz Clay Alpuri club won second place.

Tawheed Rehman, Owais, Kashif, Shehzad got second position in Belori, Izhar Ali, Naveed, Umar Wahid got first and Tawheed, Tufail, Abdullah got second position in Sake race, Hisrat Hussain got first and Shafaullah got second position. In Chandru, Ayesha secured first position and Nida secured second position.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Kabaddi Malakand Shangla Alpuri From Race Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

13 minutes ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

51 minutes ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

1 hour ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.