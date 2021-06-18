UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPL Releases List Of Gold Category Players

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

KPL releases list of gold category players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Premier League Friday released the list of 36 players, who have been included in the gold category for the first edition of the event.

The drafting of players for the League will take place on July 3, while the event will be played in Muzaffarabad from August 6 to 16.

The list includes several top-notch players including all-rounders Hamad Azam, Danish Aziz, Owais Zia and Salman Irshad.

Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Ali Imran, Arshad Iqbal, Azeem Goman and Bilal Asif have also been included in the list.

Other players include Bismillah Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Ehsan Adil, Imran Khan Sr., Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran Jr., Rahat Ali, Raza Ali Dar, Rohail Nazir, Saad Ali, Saad Naseem, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Samin Gul, Tabish Khan, Umar Siddique, Umar Khan, Usman Salahuddin, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zafar Gohar.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Muzaffarabad Ehsan Adil Rahat Ali Bilal Asif Zafar Gohar Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Asghar Bismillah Khan July August Gold Event From Premier League

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

32 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

45 minutes ago

Heavy rain places racing at Royal Ascot in balance ..

18 minutes ago

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

18 minutes ago

Canada's CPI continues rising in May

18 minutes ago

Roaring success at Euros for 'psychic' Thai lion

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.