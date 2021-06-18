KPL releases list of gold category players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Premier League Friday released the list of 36 players, who have been included in the gold category for the first edition of the event.

The drafting of players for the League will take place on July 3, while the event will be played in Muzaffarabad from August 6 to 16.

The list includes several top-notch players including all-rounders Hamad Azam, Danish Aziz, Owais Zia and Salman Irshad.

Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Ali Imran, Arshad Iqbal, Azeem Goman and Bilal Asif have also been included in the list.

Other players include Bismillah Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Ehsan Adil, Imran Khan Sr., Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran Jr., Rahat Ali, Raza Ali Dar, Rohail Nazir, Saad Ali, Saad Naseem, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Samin Gul, Tabish Khan, Umar Siddique, Umar Khan, Usman Salahuddin, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zafar Gohar.