Kremlin Calls IOC Decision Not To Invite Russia To Olympics Unfair, Politically Motivated

Muhammad Rameez Published July 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to invite Russian athletes to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris is unfair and politically motivated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, the IOC said that the Olympic committees of Russia and Belarus will not receive invitations to the 2024 Games a year prior as is customary, on July 26.

"We do not consider this (decision) fair. Our position is well-known. We are resolutely against politicization of sports," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the IOC's decision.

The spokesman added that Russia would continue to protect rights of its athletes and, therefore, work with the IOC and other relevant bodies on this issue.

The IOC recommended in March that Russians be allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not actively support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine or are contracted by their national military or national security agencies.

Many sports organizations across the globe have banned Russian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine. The athletes have also been barred from competing under the national flag and using the national anthem at major international sports events, including the Olympics.

Paris will host the 2024 Olympics from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

