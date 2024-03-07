Lahore Qalandars arrive in Karachi for crucial matches

The Lahore Qalandars cricket team made their way to Karachi from Islamabad on Thursday, gearing up for a pivotal series of matches. Set to take on the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the iconic National Stadium, the Qalandars are prepared for a fierce battle on the pitch

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Qalandars cricket team made their way to Karachi from Islamabad on Thursday, gearing up for a pivotal series of matches. Set to take on the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the iconic National Stadium, the Qalandars are prepared for a fierce battle on the pitch.

As the Pakistan Super League progresses, each match becomes increasingly crucial for the teams vying for the top spots.

Currently, the Lahore Qalandars stand at 3 points after competing in 8 matches, while the Karachi Kings have secured 6 points from 7 matches. Not far behind, the Quetta Gladiators have amassed 9 points from 7 matches, setting the stage for an intense showdown between these cricketing giants.