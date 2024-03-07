Lahore Qalandars Arrive In Karachi For Crucial Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 10:48 PM
The Lahore Qalandars cricket team made their way to Karachi from Islamabad on Thursday, gearing up for a pivotal series of matches. Set to take on the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the iconic National Stadium, the Qalandars are prepared for a fierce battle on the pitch
As the Pakistan Super League progresses, each match becomes increasingly crucial for the teams vying for the top spots.
Currently, the Lahore Qalandars stand at 3 points after competing in 8 matches, while the Karachi Kings have secured 6 points from 7 matches. Not far behind, the Quetta Gladiators have amassed 9 points from 7 matches, setting the stage for an intense showdown between these cricketing giants.
