Lahore Qalandars Arrive In Karachi For Crucial Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2024 | 10:48 PM

The Lahore Qalandars cricket team made their way to Karachi from Islamabad on Thursday, gearing up for a pivotal series of matches. Set to take on the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the iconic National Stadium, the Qalandars are prepared for a fierce battle on the pitch

As the Pakistan Super League progresses, each match becomes increasingly crucial for the teams vying for the top spots.

Currently, the Lahore Qalandars stand at 3 points after competing in 8 matches, while the Karachi Kings have secured 6 points from 7 matches. Not far behind, the Quetta Gladiators have amassed 9 points from 7 matches, setting the stage for an intense showdown between these cricketing giants.

