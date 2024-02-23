Open Menu

Liverpool To Face Sparta Prague In Europa League Last 16

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 16

Three-time winners Liverpool were drawn to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 on Friday, while unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen will take on Azeris Qarabag

Nyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Three-time winners Liverpool were drawn to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 on Friday, while unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen will take on Azeris Qarabag.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be strong favourites to reach the quarter-finals as they bid for a quadruple in the German's final season before stepping down as manager.

The first leg will be played in the Czech capital on March 7, with Anfield hosting the return game a week later.

Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso, are unbeaten in 32 matches in all competitions this season, and will again face Qarabag, having already seen off the Azeri champions twice in the group stage.

Also renewing acquaintances will be last year's Europa Conference League winners West Ham and Freiburg, after David Moyes' side's brace of victories against the Bundesliga club in Group A.

Seven-time European champions AC Milan continue their bid to win a maiden Europa League title against Slavia Prague after their knock-out round play-off win over Rennes.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, losing finalists in 2022, take on Portuguese Primeira Liga pace-setters Benfica, still chasing a first European trophy since 1962.

Premier League club Brighton continue their first ever European adventure at last season's runners-up Roma.

Full last-16 draw

Sparta Prague (CZE) v Liverpool (ENG)

Marseille (FRA) v Villarreal (ESP)

Roma (ITA) v Brighton (ENG)

Benfica (POR) v Rangers (SCO)

Freiburg (GER) v West Ham (ENG)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Atalanta (ITA)

AC Milan (ITA) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

Qarabag (AZE) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

-- First legs to be played on March 7, second legs to be played on March 14

Related Topics

Rangers German Roma Liverpool Prague Rennes Marseille Freiburg David Ita Lisbon Brighton March Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Premier League AC Milan

Recent Stories

MCMC delegation visits National Institute of Manag ..

MCMC delegation visits National Institute of Management (NIM)

7 seconds ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat challenges Feb 8 elections befor ..

Sher Afzal Marwat challenges Feb 8 elections before SC

3 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi for ample arrangements at graveyards ..

Mayor Karachi for ample arrangements at graveyards on the holy night “Shab-e-B ..

2 minutes ago
 Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apar ..

Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apartment block

2 minutes ago
 NDMA alerts provincial, national authorities after ..

NDMA alerts provincial, national authorities after rain-thunderstorms, snowfall ..

2 minutes ago
 Financial assistance of Rs 2.4 mln provided to fam ..

Financial assistance of Rs 2.4 mln provided to family of late doctor

2 minutes ago
70 newly elected MNAs completed registration proce ..

70 newly elected MNAs completed registration process at National Assembly

1 minute ago
 Karachi Police hosts meeting to discuss progress o ..

Karachi Police hosts meeting to discuss progress on safe city project

1 minute ago
 DC directs to achieve targets of upcoming anti-pol ..

DC directs to achieve targets of upcoming anti-polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against ..

Page-Relo to start at scrum-half for Italy against France

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized painting compe ..

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized painting competition,2024

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports