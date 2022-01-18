UrduPoint.com

Medvedev Eases Into Second Round To Begin Title Charge

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Medvedev eases into second round to begin title charge

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Title favourite Daniil Medvedev wore down Swiss Henri Laaksonen to win his opening match at the Australian Open on Tuesday with little fuss.

The Russian, who is looking for back-to-back Grand Slam crowns after winning last year's US Open, prevailed 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1hr 54min on Rod Laver Arena.

"I tried to win the third set, I thought I'll wait (for the tiebreaker), it managed to work out, so I'm really happy about it," the world number two said on court.

"I started well in Australia last year, won the ATP Cup and managed to be in the final here. I like to play here, I like hardcourts and I want to do better than I did last year." Medvedev is aiming to go one better than last year's losing final appearance against Novak Djokovic, but with the world number one back home in Serbia after his deportation, the Russian is the nominated favourite for the title.

Medvedev dropped his opening service game against Laaksonen, but reeled off the next six games to take the first set.

When the 91st-ranked Laaksonen finally held service in the opening game of the second set the crowd loudly cheered.

The Swiss was more competitive in the second set, but the second seed was still controlling things with his methodical groundstrokes.

Laaksonen raised his level and came out on top of several long rallies, but Medvedev's experience proved the difference in the third-set tiebreaker.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Serbia Australian Open Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack that Target ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack that Targeted Abu Dhabi Airport

18 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Secretary-Gener ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Secretary-General the Organization of Turkic ..

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th January 2022

2 hours ago
 UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

11 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.