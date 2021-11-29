Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the steering committee was held at TDCP Resort in the Cholistan under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the arrangements of the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally Festival.

Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar and Deputy Director Archeology Amir Nawaz were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the repair, maintenance and renovation work of Fort Derawar should be completed with high quality.

The meeting was briefed on the establishment of Model Village in the Cholistan. It was informed that solar LED lights and turf tiles would be installed on the walking track.

Similarly, shops will be constructed in Model Village Cholistan. The shops will have local handicraft samples for tourists. Similarly, water supply, construction of boundary wall, water filtration plant and other construction works will be completed on time.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that Cholistan Desert Rally is an international level event in which millions of tourists come to the Cholistan.

He said that all arrangements for Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed in a befitting manner. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that foolproof security arrangements would be made for the Cholistan Desert Rally and an excellent traffic plan would be created for the movement of tourists.